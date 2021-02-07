Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

OSK opened at $96.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $99.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at $394,133.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,230 shares of company stock worth $2,440,352 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 766.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Oshkosh by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

