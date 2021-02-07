OWNDATA (OWN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 42.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 7th. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $3.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 50% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OWNDATA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00096378 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003436 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.