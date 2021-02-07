OWNDATA (OWN) Market Capitalization Hits $1.50 Million

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 45.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. One OWNDATA token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $3.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00097985 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002707 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OWNDATA Token Profile

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

