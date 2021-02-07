Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 98,699 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 70,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 32,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 16,980 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $4,699,000. Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 51,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.52.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

