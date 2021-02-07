Oxen (LOKI) Price Up 39.5% This Week

Oxen (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001761 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $36.88 million and $118,102.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 39.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,088.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,623.64 or 0.04153744 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.45 or 0.00390003 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $457.30 or 0.01169920 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.74 or 0.00482843 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.06 or 0.00394120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.45 or 0.00239061 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00021639 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,588,733 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Oxen Coin Trading

Oxen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

