Oxen Trading 35.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LOKI)

Oxen (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 35.3% against the dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $35.73 million and approximately $107,813.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,813.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,600.15 or 0.04122718 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.18 or 0.00389499 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $447.69 or 0.01153445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.78 or 0.00476070 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.89 or 0.00386187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.66 or 0.00238723 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00021189 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,602,577 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Oxen Coin Trading

Oxen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.