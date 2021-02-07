Palladium Partners LLC Purchases 1,112 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.8% of Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $32,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

