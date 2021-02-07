PancakeSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $50.81 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 63.3% against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for about $3.16 or 0.00008116 BTC on major exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $348.76 million and $50.81 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00050529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.00176435 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00059501 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00062953 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00229808 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00072686 BTC.

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 173,739,057 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,202,461 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap

PancakeSwap Token Trading

PancakeSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

