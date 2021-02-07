Pantos (PAN) Market Capitalization Tops $1.36 Million

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 7th. Pantos has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $62,481.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pantos has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. One Pantos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00051172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00177334 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00058901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00063534 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00235817 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00072988 BTC.

Pantos Token Profile

Pantos’ launch date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,584,706 tokens. Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos

Buying and Selling Pantos

Pantos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

