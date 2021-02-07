Parachute Reaches Market Cap of $2.87 Million (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Parachute has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $148,063.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Parachute has traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00047603 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004242 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 51.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000090 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 62.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 590,048,728 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

Parachute can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

