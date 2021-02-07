Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,225 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $419.59 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.26 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $371.78 and a 200 day moving average of $392.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.01 billion, a PE ratio of 537.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622 over the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.17.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

