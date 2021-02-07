Parkgene (GENE) Market Cap Achieves $353,713.04

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 71% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Parkgene has a total market cap of $353,713.04 and approximately $1,372.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 82.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00063712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $460.23 or 0.01184816 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,413.01 or 0.06212112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00050940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00022898 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00016874 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00033685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Parkgene Token Profile

GENE is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

