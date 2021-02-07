ParkinGo (GOT) Trading 40.4% Higher This Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for $0.0460 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 40.4% against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $927,673.15 and approximately $2,241.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,702.56 or 1.00310897 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00035279 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00066416 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000234 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000238 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars.

