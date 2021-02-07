PARSIQ (PRQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $141.82 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 22.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $141.82 million and $8.29 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 26% against the dollar. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00003371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00094739 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00011690 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,304,312 tokens. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

PARSIQ Token Trading

PARSIQ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

