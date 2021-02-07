Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Mastercard has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patient Portal Technologies has a beta of 5.48, indicating that its stock price is 448% more volatile than the S&P 500.

73.6% of Mastercard shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Mastercard shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mastercard and Patient Portal Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastercard 43.13% 114.80% 22.01% Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mastercard and Patient Portal Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastercard 0 3 27 0 2.90 Patient Portal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mastercard presently has a consensus target price of $356.42, indicating a potential upside of 5.22%. Given Mastercard’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mastercard is more favorable than Patient Portal Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mastercard and Patient Portal Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastercard $16.88 billion 20.00 $8.12 billion $7.77 43.60 Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than Patient Portal Technologies.

Summary

Mastercard beats Patient Portal Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company offers integrated products and services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial payment products and solutions. It also provides value-added products and services comprising cyber and intelligence products, information and analytics services, consulting services, loyalty and reward programs, processing services, and issuer and acquirer processing services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. Mastercard has partnership with NMI and Global Payments Inc. to launch its first live cloud tap on phone pilot with computer engineering group.

About Patient Portal Technologies

Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. provides patient relationship management solutions for healthcare facilities, patients and families, and medical personnel. It offers HEALTHCAST, a multi-channel, television network for the delivery of customized information and education to patients, visitors, and staff; MEDEX PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY, a free prescription medication delivery solution; and PHONE & TV RENTAL, an interactive communication center, and billing and collection platform. The company also provides TELCIERGE INSTANT RESPONSE that puts patients in control of non-medical needs through a single phone call; QUICK PULSE SURVEYS that provide feedback for improved operations; and MEDCLIPS, which provide condition specific video clips for internal or remote viewing before or after hospital stay. Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. is based in Baldwinsville, New York.

