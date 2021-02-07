Patron (PAT) Market Capitalization Achieves $721,249.73

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Patron has a market cap of $721,249.73 and $7,298.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Patron has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00063386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $475.23 or 0.01232518 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,432.46 or 0.06308623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006180 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00052287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00022743 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00016926 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00033725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

Patron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

