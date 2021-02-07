Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PDCO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $36.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

In related news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,952.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 356.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,885 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 308.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 64,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 48,454 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth about $502,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.