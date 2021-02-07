Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,323,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,345 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.41% of Patterson Companies worth $68,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 356.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,171,000 after buying an additional 1,495,885 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 557,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after buying an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after buying an additional 36,677 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after buying an additional 67,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 396,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after buying an additional 165,416 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

PDCO opened at $31.90 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.11.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

