Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,323,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,345 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.41% of Patterson Companies worth $68,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 356.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,171,000 after buying an additional 1,495,885 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 557,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after buying an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after buying an additional 36,677 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after buying an additional 67,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 396,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after buying an additional 165,416 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

PDCO opened at $31.90 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.11.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.