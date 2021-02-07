PAYCENT (PYN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $65.00

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 21.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 7th. PAYCENT has a market cap of $173,290.45 and $65.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 69.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00063671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.48 or 0.01143228 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,395.86 or 0.06246559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00050633 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00023270 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00017306 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00033339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT (PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

