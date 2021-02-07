PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,616,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,067 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 3.3% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of PayPal worth $378,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on PayPal from $291.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.88.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $269.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $315.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.55. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $274.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.