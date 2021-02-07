PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal stock opened at $269.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $315.70 billion, a PE ratio of 101.68, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $274.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.88.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

