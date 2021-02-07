Paytomat (PTI) Hits One Day Volume of $3,953.00

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Paytomat has a market capitalization of $63,835.65 and approximately $3,953.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Paytomat has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Paytomat coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00051172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00177334 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00058901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00063534 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00235817 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00072988 BTC.

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat . Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

