PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for PCB Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PCB. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

PCB stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.92.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 12,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $139,343.22. Also, CEO Henry Kim purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 33,831 shares of company stock valued at $378,975. 20.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

