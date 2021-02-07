PEAKDEFI (PEAK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $379,922.00

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $20.41 million and $379,922.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00063759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.83 or 0.01140414 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,388.34 or 0.06278223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00050812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00023577 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00017194 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00033011 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Token Profile

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 480,565,359 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,645,077 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

