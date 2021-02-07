Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.64.

PEB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

NYSE PEB opened at $19.74 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $26.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 575.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at about $189,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.