Peercoin Price Tops $0.41 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001058 BTC on popular exchanges. Peercoin has a market cap of $10.85 million and approximately $100,011.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Peercoin has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001252 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.00 or 0.00365328 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,760,054 coins. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

