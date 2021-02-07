Peerplays Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $708,076.89 and $63,471.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peerplays has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00050949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00178784 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00061038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00063436 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.10 or 0.00240014 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00073909 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

