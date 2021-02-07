Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $324.34 Million

Brokerages expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to announce $324.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $285.62 million to $344.00 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $276.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

PEGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.14.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $132,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,159.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 14,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,741,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,072 shares of company stock worth $2,250,913 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Pegasystems by 42.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $139.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $147.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

