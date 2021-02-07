Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. Peloton Interactive updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $148.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,118.57 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.22.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In related news, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $16,961,036.64. Following the sale, the president now owns 129,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,006,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,208 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total transaction of $767,555.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,472.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 712,405 shares of company stock valued at $89,595,614 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.55.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.