Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Announces Earnings Results

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS.

PENN opened at $128.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $129.00.

PENN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.21.

In related news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $6,735,450.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,099.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $539,872.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,781.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 356,716 shares of company stock worth $25,990,217 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

