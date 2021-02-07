pEOS Price Up 13.6% Over Last Week (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last week, pEOS has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. pEOS has a total market cap of $598,439.05 and $7,258.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get pEOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00050489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.93 or 0.00178932 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00063505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00063011 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00233008 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00073343 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

pEOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.