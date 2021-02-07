PEPS Coin (PEPS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $122,467.90 and $3.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00013918 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001362 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001863 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 110.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00086354 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 59,835,433 coins and its circulating supply is 43,586,946 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

PEPS Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

