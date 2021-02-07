PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,537,000 after buying an additional 60,347 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 321,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,519,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 500,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,434,000 after buying an additional 52,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $140.96 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $194.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

