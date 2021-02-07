Perlin (PERL) Price Reaches $0.0490 on Major Exchanges

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Perlin has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. One Perlin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0490 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Perlin has a market capitalization of $23.66 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00063611 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.95 or 0.01161103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,406.74 or 0.06266411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00050661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00023010 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00016924 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00033394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Perlin Coin Profile

Perlin (PERL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 coins. The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . Perlin’s official website is perlin.net . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Perlin Coin Trading

Perlin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

