PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will announce sales of $146.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.90 million and the highest is $157.60 million. PetIQ reported sales of $154.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year sales of $762.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $753.70 million to $773.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $930.37 million, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $952.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $162.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.90 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PETQ. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. PetIQ has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $39.29.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter worth $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 289.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 549.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

