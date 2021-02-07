Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $916.00

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $385,231.25 and $916.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy token can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00051026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00174438 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00060444 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00062943 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00231801 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00072228 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 35,717,034 tokens. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.