Phantasma One Day Volume Tops $179,485.00 (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $6.90 million and $179,485.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,021.67 or 1.00083500 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00034573 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00059289 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000240 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000231 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

