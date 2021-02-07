Phantasma Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Phantasma has a total market cap of $6.64 million and $150,393.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phantasma Token Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Phantasma Token Trading

