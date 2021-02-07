Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 78,533 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.24% of Phillips 66 worth $72,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.60. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $93.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

