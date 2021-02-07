PhoenixDAO Trading 34.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $2.01 million and $95,694.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 34.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PhoenixDAO token can now be purchased for $0.0354 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00050489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.93 or 0.00178932 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00063505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00063011 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00233008 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00073343 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

PhoenixDAO Token Trading

PhoenixDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

