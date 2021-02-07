Phore (PHR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $33,135.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $33,135.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phore has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000200 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002436 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014623 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,200,606 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

