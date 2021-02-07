Pickle Finance Hits One Day Volume of $21.83 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $34.97 million and approximately $21.83 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance token can now be purchased for about $27.08 or 0.00070537 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded up 78.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00050345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00177170 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00063590 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00063047 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00233706 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00073880 BTC.

Pickle Finance Token Profile

Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,314,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,291,195 tokens. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

