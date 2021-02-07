PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.40 Million

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $10.40 million and $296,716.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can currently be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00003970 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00051042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.80 or 0.00186203 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00067336 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00064047 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00075461 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00232610 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 74,905,310 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 tokens. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

