Pigeoncoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $661,477.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 57.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $2.14 million and $661,477.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 195.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00140207 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 56.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,100,299,616 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

