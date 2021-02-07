Pillar Reaches Market Cap of $6.41 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. Pillar has a market capitalization of $6.41 million and $153,692.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00063759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.83 or 0.01140414 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,388.34 or 0.06278223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00050812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00023577 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00017194 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00033011 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar (PLR) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

