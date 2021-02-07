Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $73.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $74.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

In other news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $483,051.50. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,623 over the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,932,000 after purchasing an additional 284,061 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,682,000 after purchasing an additional 93,495 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 32.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,270,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,205,000 after purchasing an additional 311,240 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 828,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 681,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,861,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

