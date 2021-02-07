Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,666 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,191 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.27.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $128.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.14. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $147.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,285.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

