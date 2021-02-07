Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for CME Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.06.

CME stock opened at $191.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.17. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 532.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in CME Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 9,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 238,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $71,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,616 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

