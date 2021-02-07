Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Cap Hits $24.36 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 7th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $24.36 million and $267,172.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00240856 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00086364 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00030791 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000560 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 176,970,515 coins and its circulating supply is 173,140,983 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

