PirateCash One Day Volume Hits $6,736.00 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. PirateCash has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $6,736.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PirateCash has traded up 13% against the dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0684 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000094 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 62.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

PirateCash Coin Trading

PirateCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.